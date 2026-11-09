The Michigan State Spartans finally gave their fans something to celebrate Saturday night, stunning rival Michigan 15-6 at the Big House and reclaiming the Paul Bunyan Trophy for the first time since 2021.

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But if anyone expected head coach Pat Fitzgerald to suddenly start worrying about what his critics think following the biggest victory of his Michigan State tenure, they were sorely mistaken.

In fact, Fitzgerald delivered one of his bluntest messages yet during his postgame press conference, making it clear that outside opinions aren’t keeping him awake at night.

According to Andrew Brewster of Spartans Wire, Fitzgerald was asked about outside criticism after Michigan State secured its first Big Ten victory of the 2026 season.

His response was about as straightforward as it gets.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham talk at midfield before their teams play against each other at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Pat Fitzgerald Has Blunt Response to Michigan State Critics

When asked how much attention he pays to what people outside the program think, Fitzgerald didn’t attempt to sugarcoat his feelings.

“I’d love to tell you I really give a [expletive] what other people think, to be honest with you,” Fitzgerald said. “I don’t know if you heard, I got fired a couple years ago. And so that’s where that [expletive] went out the window.”

That’s certainly one way to answer the question.

Fitzgerald’s response also offered a glimpse into his mindset as he attempts to rebuild a Michigan State program that has struggled to find consistent success in recent seasons.

The Spartans entered Saturday’s game with a 2-6 record, having dropped six consecutive games and each of their first five Big Ten contests. Despite those struggles, Fitzgerald has maintained that the foundation being established in East Lansing will eventually produce results.

And after watching his team walk into Michigan Stadium and leave with the Paul Bunyan Trophy, he wasn’t about to abandon that belief.

Fitzgerald Sends Strong Message About Michigan State’s Future

While Fitzgerald made it clear that outside criticism doesn’t concern him, he also acknowledged that Michigan State hasn’t produced enough victories.

His comments about the program’s foundation were particularly revealing.

“We’re trying to build something here on bedrock, and we have not gotten the wins, and I understand that, and I own that,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald added that the work would continue, saying the program’s foot remains on the gas pedal.

That message should sound familiar to Michigan State fans who have followed Fitzgerald’s first season.

Following the Spartans’ heartbreaking loss to Illinois earlier this year, Fitzgerald sent an emotional message to Michigan State supporters, urging them to remain patient while the team continued building toward better results.

Saturday’s victory over Michigan provided the first major piece of evidence that the process might be gaining traction.

According to Michigan State’s official game recap, the Spartans forced four turnovers, held Michigan to just 192 total yards, and controlled possession for more than 38 minutes.

And although Michigan State failed to score a touchdown, kicker Liam Boyd connected on all five of his field goal attempts to secure the victory.

Michigan State Victory Means More Than Just One Win

For Fitzgerald, beating Michigan wasn’t simply about improving the Spartans’ record to 3-6. It was about delivering a moment his players and fans desperately needed after a difficult season.

He made that clear when discussing the significance of reclaiming the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

“I know we’re not going to Indianapolis, and I know we’re not competing for a Big Ten championship,” Fitzgerald said. “Today was a state championship, and we went 1-0, and that’s all that mattered today.”

That perspective helps explain why Fitzgerald placed so much emphasis on the rivalry throughout the week.

As previously reported ahead of the matchup, Fitzgerald had made beating Michigan a priority from the moment he arrived in East Lansing.

The Work at Michigan State Is Far From Finished

Of course, the victory doesn’t erase Michigan State’s disappointing season, and Fitzgerald still has plenty of work ahead.

He also called out some of his own players for failing to meet his expectations following the rivalry win, demonstrating that his standards won’t disappear simply because his team secured an emotional victory.

But one thing is becoming increasingly clear: Fitzgerald isn’t interested in winning a popularity contest.

He’s interested in rebuilding Michigan State football, and Saturday’s victory gave him something far more valuable than positive headlines.

It gave his players a reason to believe.

And judging by his postgame comments, Fitzgerald couldn’t care less whether the outside world believes just yet.