Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald knows that losing four consecutive games isn’t what Spartans fans envisioned when he took over the program. But following Saturday’s heartbreaking 38-37 overtime loss to Illinois, Fitzgerald delivered an emotional message to Spartan Nation, thanking the fans for refusing to give up on his team and asking them to continue believing in what he is building in East Lansing.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

The Spartans fell to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in Big Ten play, but the atmosphere inside Spartan Stadium left a lasting impression on their first-year head coach. Even as Michigan State faced a significant deficit, the fans continued to rally behind their team, helping fuel a comeback that nearly produced one of the most memorable victories of Fitzgerald’s young tenure.

And afterward, Fitzgerald wanted those fans to know just how much their support meant.

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on as the team warms up before the game against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Pat Fitzgerald Has a Message for Spartan Nation

Michigan State’s latest defeat was particularly painful because of how close the Spartans came to pulling off an improbable victory. After falling behind Illinois, Michigan State stormed back to force overtime before coming up one point short on a failed two-point conversion.

While the result was disappointing, Fitzgerald made it clear during his official postgame press conference that he was proud of his team’s determination. More importantly, he wanted Spartan Nation to understand the impact it had on the comeback.

“But I really appreciate our fans, man. They brought us back into that game, and we’re going to need them next week and moving forward for the rest of the year. The students were awesome; they were here early. Appreciate that, and same with our entire fan base. Just stick with us. We are going to get this thing going in the right direction. But I hope you’re proud of your Spartans tonight. Those guys stepped up, they fought their tails off, and yeah, we didn’t get the win, but we’re seeing growth. Now we’ve just got to keep the pedal down and keep priming that pump.”

Those words may have been Fitzgerald’s most important message of the evening. At a time when Michigan State fans are understandably frustrated by another disappointing season, their head coach isn’t asking them to ignore the losses but rather to recognize the fight his players displayed.

His message was also a promise of sorts, although not one tied to a specific number of victories or an immediate turnaround. Fitzgerald believes Michigan State is making progress, and he wants the fan base to remain invested while that progress begins producing results.

Fitzgerald Credits Michigan State Fans for Inspiring the Comeback

One of the most remarkable aspects of Saturday’s game was Michigan State’s ability to keep fighting when the momentum appeared to be firmly in Illinois’ favor. The Spartans could have folded, especially considering their recent struggles and the mounting frustration surrounding the program.

Instead, they continued battling, and Fitzgerald credited the crowd inside Spartan Stadium for helping keep his players energized.

When asked what he told the team after the controversial onside-kick sequence and the defensive stop that followed, Fitzgerald explained that the fans had already delivered the message.

“I think Spartan Nation talked to the team. If you were down on the field, you heard Spartan Nation in the stadium, and that’s who talked to them—I didn’t have to say anything. I was a little preoccupied with not being very happy with some people in stripes. “So, the fans were unbelievable. They were the ones that talked to our guys and got them going, and we appreciate them more than they’ll ever know. And they kept battling—part of the resiliency. We’ve just got to find a way to get two more points. I thought it was good coverage, but they call us for pass interference on a two-point play—just a mind-boggling night tonight, to be honest with you.”

Fitzgerald’s frustration with the officials was obvious, but his praise for the crowd was just as emphatic. Even in defeat, he recognized that Michigan State’s fans played a meaningful role in keeping the team emotionally engaged during a difficult fourth quarter.

That relationship between the players and the fan base is something Fitzgerald will need to strengthen as the rebuilding process continues. Michigan State has struggled to consistently reward its supporters with victories, but Saturday offered a glimpse of the type of atmosphere that can make Spartan Stadium a difficult place for opponents to play.

Fitzgerald Proud of Michigan State Players Who Refused to Quit

Fitzgerald’s message wasn’t limited to the fans. He also praised his players for continuing to battle despite a series of in-game injuries that forced several backups into significant roles.

During his opening statement, the Michigan State coach emphasized that the Spartans’ resilience was something worth recognizing, even though the team ultimately failed to finish the comeback.

“I want to congratulate Illinois on a hard-fought win. We ended up making it a game, and I’m proud of our guys. They were resilient. We had a bunch of guys go down in that game; for the guys to step up and fight the way that they did, I’m really proud of them. “Now we’ve just got to clean up a lot of mistakes. Just a lot of mistakes. And not to discredit Illinois, they came out, they had a really good plan, took advantage of some of our things. I thought Joe (Rossi) adjusted well. I thought we got the ball and we were able to move it. But at the end of the day, we ended up one play short, and that’s my call. I stood up here about six or seven weeks ago and said, ‘Scared money don’t make money.’ So, we felt good about the play, and credit Illinois, they defended it. So good for them.”

There is an important distinction between being proud of a team’s effort and being satisfied with its performance. Fitzgerald understands that the Spartans made too many mistakes to win, but he also recognizes the importance of players continuing to compete when adversity strikes.

As previously detailed in Detroit Sports Nation’s breakdown of the overtime loss, Fitzgerald elected to go for the victory rather than kick an extra point and extend the game. The decision didn’t work, but his willingness to accept responsibility afterward reinforced the message that accountability starts with the head coach.

Pat Fitzgerald Believes Michigan State’s Breakthrough Is Coming

One of Fitzgerald’s more unusual postgame moments came when he compared Michigan State’s rebuilding process to getting water flowing from a well. His point was straightforward: progress can take time, and the only way to achieve results is to continue doing the work.

When asked about maintaining momentum despite another close defeat, Fitzgerald offered an extended explanation of why he believes persistence remains essential.

“I learned a long time ago the analogy of priming the pump. I’ve got a well now at my house in Okemos, so you’ve got to let the water run a little bit. You’ve got to prime the pump. You don’t know how deep that water is, but you’ve just got to keep pumping and pumping and pumping, just like we’re trying to do right now to find a way to get that water to flow. That water is indictive of winning games. “I’m just really proud of our guys’ resiliency: to see the number of guys that went down on defense and to see the number of guys that stepped up, I’m really, really proud of them and thankful for them. Now we’ve just got to coach them and get them ready for next week.”

Fitzgerald’s analogy helps explain how he is approaching a difficult first season in East Lansing. He sees signs of improvement, particularly in the way his players responded to adversity, but understands that those improvements haven’t yet translated into enough victories.

For Michigan State fans, however, patience can only go so far. The Spartans are still searching for their first Big Ten victory of the season, and the possibility of missing another bowl game is becoming increasingly real.

The challenge for Fitzgerald is turning encouraging individual moments into complete performances. As he emphasized earlier in the season when discussing accountability and playing time, improvement must come through better preparation, execution, and results.

Michigan State Needs Its Fans More Than Ever

Michigan State’s next opportunity comes Saturday, October 17 at noon ET, when Northwestern visits Spartan Stadium. With the Spartans sitting at 2-4, the importance of that game extends beyond simply ending a losing streak.

Fitzgerald knows his players need another strong home-field atmosphere, particularly after Saturday’s emotional comeback. His postgame message suggested that he views the connection between the team and Spartan Nation as a critical part of restoring the program.

That doesn’t mean fans should be expected to celebrate moral victories. Michigan State is a proud football program, and a fourth consecutive defeat is understandably difficult to accept regardless of how much fight the team displayed.

But Fitzgerald is asking fans to recognize that his players haven’t quit on the season. He wants that same commitment from the people filling Spartan Stadium, even as the wins remain difficult to find.

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald greets fans as the team arrives at Spartan Stadium before the football game against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Gratitude Now, but Michigan State Still Needs Wins

Pat Fitzgerald didn’t have a victory to celebrate Saturday night, but he had something he clearly wanted to acknowledge: a Michigan State fan base that continued believing in its team when the game appeared to be slipping away. His postgame comments were equal parts gratitude, encouragement, and a plea for patience as the Spartans continue working through a difficult season.

Ultimately, Michigan State must start turning that resilience into victories. The Spartans cannot build lasting momentum on close losses alone, and Fitzgerald knows that the expectations in East Lansing demand more.