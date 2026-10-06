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TodayRed Wingsvs OTT · 7:00 PMStarts in 4h 33m · ESPN+, DSN

Pat Fitzgerald: ‘I Would Not Be Happy With Us’

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“If I was a fan, I would not be happy with us. But that line starts behind me of not being happy.”

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Pat Fitzgerald said that at his Monday press conference. The Michigan State Spartans head coach is not arguing with his fan base: the Spartans are 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten play, coming off a 31-3 loss at Wisconsin.

Michigan State’s next game is Saturday, Oct. 10 at home against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, and the Spartans will be chasing their first Big Ten win of the season.

Pat Fitzgerald’s Offense Has Been Abysmal

A big part of why fans are upset is how badly the offense has performed. Michigan State is averaging 18.2 points per game, with 91 points and just nine touchdowns in five games.

The Spartans have 1,528 total yards on the season, an average of 305.6 yards per game. There are a lot of holes on the offensive side of the football.

Alessio Milivojevic Has to Be Better

Sophomore quarterback Alessio Milivojevic has not been sharp under Fitzgerald this season. He has completed 62.0% of his passes for 851 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Milivojevic and the offense need to produce more touchdown drives.

Illinois gives up 26.0 points per game, 15th in the Big Ten, and its pass defense is last in the conference at 255.0 yards per game. This is the game for Milivojevic and the Spartans to get going through the air. If they do not, the fans will stay mad at Fitzgerald and the Michigan State offense.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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