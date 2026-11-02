“I had a pretty firm understanding coming in. But then, you know, once I landed here in December, it was pretty crystal clear, you know, exactly what this game means,” Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald said Monday. “And you know, since day one it’s been top of mind here in our program.”

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Fitzgerald spoke to reporters in a video posted by SpartanMag as the Spartans opened rivalry week. He is still looking for his first Big Ten win as Spartans head coach, with Michigan State 2-6 overall and 0-5 in the conference. Kickoff at Michigan Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Pat Fitzgerald Preaches Response After Six Straight Losses

Michigan State lost to UCLA 28-10 in their last game, extending their losing streak to six games. Despite the poor stretch of results, Fitzgerald has continued to come in with the same attitude, and he is trying to pass that way of thinking to his players.

“To me, life is about how you respond. You know, things are going to happen to you. Good and bad. And when you get knocked down, you know, I’ve always been a person that’s embraced getting up,” Fitzgerald said.

Michigan State Hit The Recruiting Trail During The Bye

The Spartans are coming off a bye week, and the coaching staff didn’t use it only to rest and prepare for their next game. The team went out recruiting looking to build on their 15 commits, which feature just one four-star.

“You know, we got out recruiting as I alluded to, and we were all over the place, which was great, and the staff did a phenomenal job with that,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald also split the open week by age group. The players who carry the heaviest workload spent the early part of the week on recovery with the strength staff before practicing Thursday and Friday, while the younger players were the focus Monday through Wednesday. That younger group, Fitzgerald said, has shrunk as the season has gone along, because so many of those players are now on the field.

Fitzgerald Has History With Kyle Whittingham

“Great respect for Coach Whit. I’ve known him for a number of years. We were both part of the Under Armour family back at our previous institutions, and Kevin Plank would have different events that we were able to be a part of together, and that’s where Stacy and I got to know him and his wife pretty well,” Fitzgerald said.

Both men are in their first season at their current school. Michigan State named Fitzgerald its head coach on Dec. 1, 2025, and Michigan introduced Whittingham as its 22nd head coach later that month. It will not be the first time they have faced each other. They met in the 2018 Holiday Bowl, when Fitzgerald led Northwestern to a 31-20 win over Whittingham and the Utah Utes.

Fitzgerald Wants Paul Bunyan Back In The Building

Michigan State is on a four-game losing streak to Michigan. They haven’t won since 2021, when Kenneth Walker III carried the Spartans to a 37-33 victory; he had five touchdowns and 208 total scrimmage yards. Fitzgerald has made it known that beating Michigan and holding Paul Bunyan is a goal of his team.

“We are not going to shy away from where we want to be and what we want to do. And one of those things is to have Paul Bunyan always in our building. And right now it’s not,” Fitzgerald said. “And we’re fully aware of that. And we know what we’re going to have to do to get ready. And that’s to prepare the best we’ve prepared all year.”