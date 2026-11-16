Pat Fitzgerald talked to the media Monday in a video posted by SpartanMag, ahead of Michigan State’s senior night against Oregon on Friday. The Spartans have dealt with a multitude of injuries this season, and Fitzgerald said his players are not shutting themselves down because of them. He pointed to quarterback Cam Fancher, who came in for Alessio Milivojevic during the 21-14 loss to Washington and took his first game snaps since the Oct. 3 loss at Wisconsin, a span of four games.

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“To see the way he’s worked diligently to get back on the field, we’re really grateful and thankful for him,” Fitzgerald said. “I think, you know, in an era when guys transfer, and maybe they don’t, at least the narrative, I have not seen this here, but the narrative nationally is guys are air quote shutting it down. Not our guys, and especially not Cam. I mean, he’s worked diligently to get back.”

Cam Fancher May Have to Start Against the Ducks

Fancher came in against the Huskies because Milivojevic left the game with what Detroit Free Press beat writer Chris Solari reported was a left arm injury that kept him out for the rest of the game. Fancher finished 14-of-22 for 134 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Michigan State did not score in the second half.

Fitzgerald gave reporters nothing on Milivojevic on Monday. “Yeah, no update on Les. We’ll give our injury report on Wednesday and move forward from there like we have every week,” he said. If Milivojevic is ruled out, Fancher is in line for his first start as a Spartan.

Spartans Preparing for Senior Night

“It’s not just about the football players; it’s about everyone that supports the program. It’s about all their families, and it’s a massive accomplishment to get to this level, and then to be a part of it all the way through your career is something that’s really special,” Fitzgerald said.

Michigan State will honor its seniors before kickoff Friday, and Fitzgerald said 25 of them are fifth- or sixth-year players, 12 of whom have been in the program for multiple years. The Spartans and Ducks kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Michigan State has not won a home finale since 2023, when it beat Nebraska 20-17 at Spartan Stadium and then closed that season against Penn State at Ford Field. The last home game in 2024 was a 41-14 loss to Rutgers, and the 2025 home finale was a 28-10 loss to Penn State.

Pat Fitzgerald Leaves a Jordan Hall Return Open

“He (Hall) kind of falls into that category of a handful of guys that have eligibility that we’ll talk about after the season,” Fitzgerald said. “Basically said, hey man, walk. We’ll deal with all that stuff down the road. Let’s celebrate you and your family. And if you come back next year, awesome, we’ll do it all over again.”

Linebacker Jordan Hall has been a team captain in each of the past two seasons, and injuries have cost him most of his senior year. He has played in only four games, the last of them against Illinois on Oct. 10. During his junior season, Hall led the Spartans with 88 total tackles, along with two and a half sacks and an interception.

Fitzgerald said Hall has stayed in the middle of the team anyway. “Our heart breaks for him, but at the same time, he’s been a really good teammate,” Fitzgerald said. “He’ll be in our unity council meeting tonight. He was at practice today. He’ll be in the captain’s meeting tomorrow. He’s traveled to every game and done a really good job helping those young linebackers out.”

Whether Hall plays again is tied to a question Fitzgerald is not answering yet. The NCAA’s new age-based eligibility rules give current players a continuous five-year window and let athletes already enrolled use whichever rule set helps them more, so some of Friday’s seniors may still have a year available. Fitzgerald said he will sort that out player by player once the season ends.

No Bowl Math Left for Michigan State

“We’ll try to exhaust everything. We’ll see how those things play out,” Fitzgerald said of the eligibility cases. “If there is a legitimate reasoning case for the guys to have eligibility, then we’ll support it all the way through. But there’s also some guys that may walk that still we already know have eligibility.”

The seventh loss of the season against Washington dropped Michigan State to 3-7 and ended any path to a bowl game with Oregon and Rutgers left. Fitzgerald is not treating the last two weeks as a formality.

“We’re running out of days together, so you might as well enjoy every minute of it, and the guys are doing a great job with it,” Fitzgerald said.