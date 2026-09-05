Pat Fitzgerald Delivers Epic Quotes After MSU Takes Down Toledo

Pat Fitzgerald’s first victory as Michigan State’s head coach came with plenty to dissect.

There were five field goals from Liam Boyd, a fourth-quarter comeback, 43-plus minutes of possession and enough mistakes to keep Fitzgerald’s Monday film session well stocked. Michigan State still walked out of Spartan Stadium with a 30-20 win over Toledo, giving Fitzgerald his first victory as a college head coach since 2022.

Then Fitzgerald got behind a microphone.

That may have been almost as entertaining as the game.

Fitzgerald had spent game week describing the pressure surrounding his Michigan State debut as a privilege. After surviving his first Friday-night spotlight in East Lansing, the new MSU coach sounded like somebody already getting pretty comfortable in the chair.

Asked about the atmosphere and his first trip out of the Spartan Stadium tunnel, Fitzgerald couldn’t resist having a little fun.

“I heard there were some new libations sold in Spartan Stadium, so we’ll have to check that section…” Fitzgerald joked afterward

There you go, Spartan Nation. The new coach noticed you.

Fitzgerald was even better when the conversation shifted to his aggressive approach on special teams. Boyd attempted six field goals, making five, including a career-long 51-yarder that effectively finished the game.

Fitzgerald had a fairly straightforward explanation for why he was willing to push things.

“Scared money doesn’t make money.” Fitzgerald said

And just in case there was any confusion about his philosophy:

“I’m not here to win a punting contest.” Fitzgerald added after Michigan State’s win

That one should probably find its way onto a T-shirt before lunchtime.

The humor also revealed something useful. Fitzgerald wants Michigan State to be aggressive without becoming reckless. That was evident Friday, and it fits with the message he has delivered since taking over a program that entered the season looking for an identity. Even before kickoff, the Toledo opener had become an important first showcase for what the Fitzgerald era might look like.

Perhaps the most telling moment came when Fitzgerald was asked what it felt like to be running a college team again after several years away.

“I was pretty calm. It was kind of like riding a bike.” Fitzgerald told the Associated Press

Then came the emotion underneath all the jokes.

“I’m just really grateful, really thankful.” Fitzgerald said

One game isn’t enough to tell us where Michigan State is headed under Fitzgerald.

It was enough to learn this much: the Spartans’ new coach isn’t going to be boring.