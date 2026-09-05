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TodayTigersat CLE · 6:10 PMStarts in 2h 50m · MLB.TV, CLEGuardians.TV, Tigers.TV

Pat Fitzgerald Takes Shot at NCAA After Michigan State Win

Pat Fitzgerald Rodney Bullard NCAA
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Pat Fitzgerald waited until after his first Michigan State victory to make one more point about Rodney Bullard Jr.’s eligibility fight.

Following the Spartans’ 30-20 win over Toledo on Friday night, Fitzgerald praised Bullard’s performance before turning his attention back toward the NCAA process that left the receiver uncertain about his status until late August.

“And that is unfair, unjust, and not right,” Fitzgerald said after the game, referring to Bullard not knowing until shortly before the opener whether he would be eligible to play.

Pat Fitzgerald Pat Fitzgerald Rodney Bullard NCAA

Bullard made the wait worthwhile for Michigan State. He caught seven passes for 90 yards, including the 5-yard touchdown that put the Spartans back ahead in the fourth quarter. He then caught the two-point conversion that extended MSU’s lead to seven. Michigan State’s official game recap shows Bullard finishing as the Spartans’ leading receiver in Fitzgerald’s debut.

The NCAA did not clear Bullard until Aug. 24, after months of uncertainty surrounding whether he would receive a fourth season of competition. Fitzgerald was already openly frustrated with the situation when the decision finally arrived, even joking that perhaps the NCAA had discovered “common sense.” Michigan State officially announced Bullard’s eligibility later that day.

Bullard’s status had been one of the biggest questions surrounding a Michigan State receiver room undergoing significant change entering the season. Fitzgerald, meanwhile, had spent the summer setting an aggressive standard for his new program.

Friday offered the first real payoff.

The player Michigan State spent months fighting to keep on the field ended up delivering one of the biggest plays in Fitzgerald’s first win.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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