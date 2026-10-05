Pat Fitzgerald Tells Spartans Pouting Will Cost Playing Time

Michigan State is 2-3 and 0-2 in the Big Ten after a 31-3 blowout loss to Wisconsin last Saturday, and the math is starting to close in. The Spartans host a struggling 2-3 Illinois team for Homecoming on Saturday, and a loss would put them at 2-4 and leave them needing four wins in their last six to reach a bowl game. Pat Fitzgerald met with the media Monday, in a press conference posted by SpartanMag, and kept coming back to the same idea: the frustration has to go somewhere useful.

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Frustration Has To Become Motivation

“When things don’t go your way, that frustration’s got to become motivation; that’s the only way to approach it. Been doing this for a long time, been in some great streaks of winning and some tough streaks, of a couple tough weeks. You wanna get it fixed, win,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald doesn’t want his team to let losses bring them down; he wants them to push back into the win column. The Spartans are trying to snap a three-game losing streak and win a Big Ten game for the first time since they beat Maryland at Ford Field last November. A Homecoming win would also be their first Big Ten win at Spartan Stadium since 2024. Illinois is a winnable game for MSU, as the Illini are also looking for their first win in Big Ten play after losing to Purdue last Saturday.

“We got to coach better, but they got to freaking play better too. They got to play better. So, if we want to win, we got to play better,” Fitzgerald said. “We got great belief in our guys, but we’ve got to just play cleaner three phases.”

Pass Game Struggles Are On Everyone

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic struggled to put up big plays against Wisconsin. He completed 15 of 32 passes for just 103 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per completion. While the team worked the short passing game, they couldn’t find yards after the catch. The longest passing play against the Badgers was 13 yards.

“You’ve gotta be able to catch and run, and we’ve had a lot of catch and fall down,” Fitzgerald said. “So we’ve gotta help out the quarterback with that; we gotta help him schematically also.”

Fitzgerald tried to help the offense score by going for it on fourth down, but it failed. The Spartans turned the ball over on downs five times, and each failure came in Wisconsin territory. While MSU failed on fourth-down attempts against the Badgers, Fitzgerald isn’t letting it sway his aggression.

“I’m never gonna be reckless; I’m gonna make sure it’s done all by research, and the plays that we ran, we had a couple drops,” Fitzgerald said. “We just did not get it done on fourth down, but I won’t deviate from being aggressive, but I will never be reckless.”

Playing Time Up For Grabs

The Spartans players are being pushed to be better, not just during games but in practice. With the losses continuing, it’s easier to give a different player a chance to play. Fitzgerald said he didn’t believe in “gamers”; players need to be as good in practice as they will be during games, and they can’t take days off if they want to play.

“I don’t see a pity party or guys pouting, and if they do, frankly, I’ll just play another guy; we are not going to tolerate or accept that,” Fitzgerald said. “You get the privilege to play at Michigan State, the privilege to play in the Big Ten, the privilege to compete against Illinois. If you’re not fired up to go do that, then you probably shouldn’t play.”

Pat Fitzgerald Leads The Unhappiness

Fitzgerald agrees with the fans that the recent results are frustrating. He makes his unhappiness known to both his team and the fanbase: the results are unacceptable. He calls on the fans to show up Saturday and help the team beat Illinois.

“If I was a fan I’d not be happy with us, but that line starts behind me of not being happy. So I’ll see you Saturday, cheer loud when we are on defense, and let’s rock and get it going,” Fitzgerald said.