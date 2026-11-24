Pat Fitzgerald has made his transfer portal plan clear for the Michigan State Spartans: this time, he expects to be filling holes instead of filling a locker room.

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The Spartans have a 3-8 record this season and will play their season finale at the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Pat Fitzgerald Lays Out His Transfer Portal Expectations

Fitzgerald gave his clear expectations about the transfer portal, according to Jacob Cotsonika of Michigan State Spartans on SI.

“Moving forward, my expectation is now, we’re just filling the holes that we have,” Fitzgerald said. “As opposed to last year, when I got here, getting to know everybody… getting to know everybody in the organization, getting to know the players, and then putting together a portal board in a very short amount of time, while also having retention conversations, and then going, ‘OK, the portal’s about to open. Here’s the massive amount of holes we have. Let’s go fill a locker room with the best players available to us, with the resources we have to be able to go out and be competitive to win.’

“We’re in a totally different place than we were at this time last year, if that makes sense.”

Fitzgerald did not put a number on it in those comments. Cotsonika did, writing that the Spartans “probably will need at least 20 new portal players this cycle” to get the roster to a competitive level in the Big Ten. That estimate is Cotsonika’s, not Fitzgerald’s. Michigan State brought in 32 players from the portal in its last cycle, per the same report.

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks over a no call with a referee during the first quarter in the game against Oregon on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Pat Fitzgerald and Michigan State Hope to Have More NIL Money

One of the biggest things about Michigan State this offseason is going to be having more NIL money in its program. The Spartans want more resources in order to build a winning program. Athletic director Dan Bartholomae has said the goal should be to get into the top third of the Big Ten in football roster spending, according to SI.

This season was the first step for Michigan State under Fitzgerald. The Spartans hope to spend wisely in the transfer portal this offseason.