Pat Fitzgerald Is Sticking With Two Quarterbacks Against Nebraska

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald spoke with the media Monday ahead of the Spartans’ Big Ten opener against Nebraska, moving past the loss in South Bend.

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“Nebraska’s playing really, really well. Matt (Rhule) has done a terrific job putting together an outstanding roster and a great staff,” Fitzgerald said. “They’re well coordinated in all three phases, and they’re playing at a very high level.”

Dynamic Quarterback Play Leads The Cornhuskers

The Cornhuskers are undefeated after three games. They have not faced a Power Four team yet, but they have buried everyone they have played, winning each game by 27 points or more. One reason is the dynamic play of quarterback Anthony Colandrea.

“He’s very athletic; he’s dynamic, to be quite honest with you. He could take it to the house if you’re, you know, not gap sound and not rush lane conscious,” Fitzgerald said. “He made a great run last week where he trucked a guy on the boundary, and it was like, you know, you could just see the enthusiasm went up probably, I’m sure, in Memorial Stadium to a fever pitch.”

Colandrea has rushed for 75 yards this season, with at least 10 yards rushing in each game. Add his passing and he has accounted for 10 touchdowns in three games. Nebraska is helping him with a solid offensive line, too. He has been sacked three times all season.

Two Spartan Quarterbacks Will Keep Playing

“Cam (Fancher) has done a nice job and is just being a superstar in his role, and we have great confidence in both quarterbacks,” Fitzgerald said. “Cam has definitely made some things happen when he’s gone out there, which is encouraging, not only for now, but for the entire season.”

Fitzgerald has said all season that players who earn time in practice will get it on Saturdays. Fancher has proven it as the backup. He has taken snaps in every game this season, and that does not look like it will stop. He also adds a running threat, rushing for 29 yards on just five carries this season and scoring a touchdown against Notre Dame.

Pat Fitzgerald Keeps Drilling Fundamentals

“I think trust is earned. I think it takes time. I think it takes execution. It’s why we value practice and the way we go about everything at a high, high level to create a championship standard,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald keeps drilling fundamentals in practice, and the loss to Notre Dame showed why. A blocked punt in the first quarter handed the Fighting Irish the ball at the Michigan State 41, and they turned it into a touchdown. Later, a dropped pass in the end zone by Kenneth Williams forced the Spartans to settle for a field goal. In Big Ten play, those mistakes get punished.

“We got a huge challenge. Nebraska is playing at a very high level. So, we’ve got to play much cleaner and much more consistent,” Fitzgerald said. “I mean, I’m not going to stop saying that till we get there, and then once we get there, it won’t be enough then either.”

Defense And Offense Need To Help Each Other

Linebacker Jordan Hall returned to action Saturday night after sitting out against Eastern Michigan. His impact was hard to miss. He led the Spartans defense with 13 total tackles, eight more than any other Michigan State defender. He wears the green dot, meaning he is the on-field play caller, and his command of defensive coordinator Joe Rossi’s system shows.

“I think Jordan (Hall) knows Joe’s (Rossi) defense maybe better than Joe does. You know, I think that’s pretty evident to everybody within the organization that just Jordan is an extension of Joe out on the field,” Fitzgerald said.

The Spartans offense has to help the defense. Michigan State put together one drive longer than five game-time minutes in South Bend, which left the defense on the field far too long. Fitzgerald wants complementary football, where one side carries the other.

“We only had 45 [offensive] plays; that’s a major problem, right? You know, and our inability to sustain drives hurt us,” Fitzgerald said. “Which, again, playing complementary football, now your defense is out there way too long.”

Michigan State hosts Nebraska on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium, with the game on BTN.