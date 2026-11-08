The Michigan State Spartans finally got their moment Saturday night, stunning rival Michigan 15-6 at the Big House and bringing the Paul Bunyan Trophy back to East Lansing.

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But while the victory gave head coach Pat Fitzgerald plenty to celebrate, he made it clear while speaking to reporters after the game that he wasn’t happy with everything he witnessed from his players.

In fact, Fitzgerald revealed that some members of his team failed to conduct themselves the way he expected following the emotional rivalry victory. And according to Michigan State’s first-year head coach, that behavior will be addressed when the Spartans get back together, either Sunday or Monday.

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald, right, leaves the field after shaking hands with Northwestern’s head coach David Braun, left, after the game on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Pat Fitzgerald Calls Out Michigan State Players After Victory

In his postgame comments to reporters, posted in a Spartans Wire video, Fitzgerald was asked what he told his players late in the game. His response revealed that he wanted his team to finish the night with the same discipline and respect he expects throughout the week.

“I wanted to execute the plan all the way through the game. We wanted to act like we’ve been here before and treat the rivalry with the respect it deserved.

“Go over and shake their hands and handle it the right way. I did see, when I looked over to the left, that some guys didn’t do that.”

That’s certainly an interesting admission from a coach whose team had just snapped a four-game losing streak against its biggest rival. Fitzgerald wasn’t interested in allowing the excitement of a massive victory to become an excuse for behavior that failed to meet his standards.

And he made it clear there would be consequences in the form of accountability when the team reconvened.

Fitzgerald Promises to Address ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior

Fitzgerald continued by explaining that his expectations aren’t limited to what happens between the whistles. He wants Michigan State to become one of the Big Ten’s most disciplined programs, and that includes how players carry themselves after games. Detroit News reporter Connor Earegood described the same exchange, writing that Fitzgerald was more worried about which of his players skipped the handshake line.

“That will be addressed tomorrow or Monday when we get together. Because that’s kind of the whole point that I’m trying to make. It’s not what you do some of the time. It’s what you do all the time.

“We want to be the most disciplined football team in the Big Ten. That gives you an opportunity to do the things you need to do to put yourself in position to be a champion.

“We’re just not there yet. That’s why my hand’s a little bloody. There were some things tonight that were unacceptable from our behavior.

“But we’re learning, and we’re growing, and we’re maturing.”

Those are strong words considering the circumstances. Michigan State had just delivered its biggest victory of the season, yet Fitzgerald was already identifying an area where his team fell short.

He did not identify the players involved or provide a complete explanation of the behavior he considered unacceptable. His comments specifically referenced some players not following his instructions to shake hands, although he suggested there were additional issues that needed attention.

Michigan State’s Biggest Win Comes With a Message

As previously reported by Detroit Sports Nation, the Spartans entered Saturday’s matchup without a Big Ten victory this season. They left Ann Arbor with a 15-6 win, the Paul Bunyan Trophy, and a much-needed breakthrough for Fitzgerald’s program, which moved to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the Big Ten.

According to the official game recap, Michigan State forced four turnovers, recorded five sacks, and limited Michigan to just 192 yards of total offense. The Spartans didn’t score a touchdown, but Liam Boyd’s five field goals were more than enough to secure the victory.

For Fitzgerald, however, building a successful program involves more than celebrating an upset. As DSN previously highlighted during Michigan State’s difficult October stretch, the veteran coach has consistently emphasized the importance of establishing lasting standards while rebuilding the Spartans.

Saturday’s postgame comments offered another example of that philosophy. Fitzgerald clearly enjoyed beating Michigan, but he wasn’t willing to overlook what he considered poor behavior simply because his team won.

The Bottom Line

Michigan State fans have every reason to celebrate Saturday’s victory, particularly after watching their team struggle through much of the 2026 season. Taking the Paul Bunyan Trophy from Michigan in Ann Arbor is the kind of result that can help change the direction of a program.

But Fitzgerald is making it clear that beating Michigan doesn’t mean the Spartans have suddenly arrived. He expects his players to win with discipline, represent Michigan State the right way, and respect the rivalry even when emotions are running high.

The Spartans won the game, but Pat Fitzgerald wasn’t satisfied with everything that happened afterward. And come Monday, some Michigan State players are going to hear about it.