Pat Fitzgerald Won’t Apologize For Fighting For His Guys

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald talked to the media Monday in a video posted by SpartanMag ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Northwestern. During the Spartans’ 38-37 loss to Illinois, Fitzgerald gave the officials the middle finger while hyping up the Spartan home crowd. The incident sparked an online debate over passion versus professionalism, but Fitzgerald won’t apologize for fighting for his school.

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PAT FITZGERALD GIVES THE MIDDLE FINGER TO THE ILLINOIS SIDELINE.



THE DEFINITION OF A FOOTBALL GUY.



💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Sx6pENh9L1 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) October 10, 2026

“I do have a passion problem, and I’ve had that for a long time, but that needs to be controlled and not be emotional, and I was emotional. I can’t do that,” Fitzgerald said. “I know I can’t do that, but I’m not going to apologize for fighting for my guys, and I’m not going to apologize for fighting for our program and our school.”

Pat Fitzgerald Apologized To His Team, Not The Officials

The incident followed a referee’s offside call on freshman wide receiver Samson Gash, which nullified his recovery of Liam Boyd’s onside kick in the fourth quarter. Replay showed Gash was not offside, and Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira said on the broadcast that Michigan State should have been given the ball, but the ruling could not be reviewed and the home crowd turned on the officials. While Fitzgerald isn’t sorry for what he was fighting for, he still apologized to his team for the distraction.

This was called offsides by the officials, taking away Michigan State’s recovered onsides kick.



This was the fourth suspicious call (or no-call) going against MSU in this game. Just a stunning day for the refs in this MSU – Illinois game. pic.twitter.com/Mm2OXcYY5B — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) October 10, 2026

“I’ve got to have more discipline and have more composure, and I’m the leader of the team, and I have high expectations of myself, and obviously, like I said, I make mistakes,” Fitzgerald said. “I told the team this morning that I apologize for any distraction that I may have created, and I’ve got to keep my composure.”

Fitzgerald Faces Northwestern For The First Time

Saturday carries a storyline beyond the composure question. Fitzgerald spent 17 seasons as Northwestern’s head coach and went 110-101 there before he was fired shortly before the 2023 season, and this is the first time he has coached against the Wildcats. Kickoff in East Lansing is set for noon ET on Peacock.

Aidan Chiles Returns To East Lansing

Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles returns to East Lansing after being benched for the final four games of last year for Michigan State. Chiles was benched after struggling with completion rate and throwing touchdowns. In his final four games for MSU, he completed 58 of 101 passes for a 57.4% completion rate and threw only one touchdown. However, he is finding new success under Northwestern offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

“He’s (Chiles) playing outstanding; the touchdown-to-turnover ratio speaks for itself. I think he’s executing coach Kelly’s offense excellently,” Fitzgerald said. “I mean, he’s giving them a chance to win every game, and the reason why they’ve won the way they won.”

In Northwestern’s first five games of the season, Chiles has thrown nine touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also has a 71.4% completion rate, throwing under 60% just once this season. He’s led the Wildcats to a 4-1 record, already more wins than he had as a Michigan State starter last season.

Injuries Pile Up, Mentality Stays The Same

While Michigan State’s injury list for Saturday hasn’t been released yet, it is expected to be long. The Spartans lost linebackers Jordan Hall, Brady Pretzlaff, and Dion Crawford during the Illinois game, and cornerbacks Tre Bell and Charles Brantley also went down.

“That’s what we’ve been talking about since really week one, is that I’ve got to get the entire roster ready to play; now maybe I’ll never say that again cause I did not want to foreshadow where we are at,” Fitzgerald said.

Since the beginning of the season, Fitzgerald has said players needed to earn playing time in practice. He wanted all his players to bring the same mentality to practice as they do in a game. He will have to see whether that mentality has spread through the team, as the Spartans will have to start bench players at multiple positions against Northwestern.

“That was my marching order to the coaches: we’re going to need everybody, we have to play more guys, and now that’s a reality,” Fitzgerald said.