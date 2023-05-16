Pat McAfee announces big move to ESPN this fall

If you're one of the many fans of “The Pat McAfee Show,” you will soon be able to view his successful weekday sports talk show on America's most prominent sports network. It was announced earlier this afternoon that the show will now air on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN's YouTube channel later this fall.

Why It Matters: Pat McAfee is walking away from his major deal with FanDuel

As of right now, McAfee is in the midst of a four-year, $120 million contract with FanDuel that still has two years remaining. With the move to ESPN, he'll be walking away from that hefty deal in favor of an even more lucrative deal that is reportedly worth over eight figures, according to The New York Post:

“The amount ESPN will pay McAfee is not fully known yet, but it is more than eight figures per year, according to sources.”

ESPN would release the following statement:

“Pat is a proven talent. He and his team have built ‘The Pat McAfee Show' into one of the most engaging programs in sports and all of the media,” explained ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro. “It's a destination for athlete interviews and breaking news, and the centerpiece of a growing community of sports fans. We're honored to bring Pat and the show to ESPN through a multifaceted, multiplatform approach.”

As far as McAfee is concerned, he's looking forward to the change and said that he takes the responsibility seriously.

“We are extremely honored that ESPN is blessing us with this opportunity to be a part of the next chapter of the ESPN family. We do not take that lightly and are going to work hard to make sure this is a success,” McAfee said in a statement. “All parties involved agree the time has come for a bunch of sports stooges in a Thunderdome in Indiana to sprinkle in some fun and celebration of sport as well.”

Wrapping It Up – ESPN is the latest venture for Pat McAfee

The 36-year-old McAfee is already a regular contributor to “College GameDay” while also making appearances on Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions for ESPN.

He began his media career in 2016 after playing professional football for several years as a punter for the Indianapolis Colts. He has worked for various outlets, including BarStool Sports, DAZN, SiriusXM, Fox, and Westwood One.