Pat McAfee Breaks Travis Kelce Decision News During Live Show

Heading into the Super Bowl, there was plenty of speculation that future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce would be playing in his final NFL game. Following the game, which saw Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs get pummeled by the Philadelphia Eagles, the speculation grew even louder that his career was over. On Thursday, Pat McAfee revealed that Travis Kelce will return for the 2025 season.

What Did Travis Kelce Text Pat McAfee

As you can watch in the video below, McAfee reached out Kelce himself to get an update on his intentions for 2025, and Kelce definitively said that he will be back.

“I'M COMING BACK FOR SURE!!!” Kelce told McAfee. “I'm gonna get in the best shape of my life this offseason.. I've got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and I can't go out like that!!!!”

Why it Matters

Regardless of how you feel about Travis Kelce and his over-reported relationship with Taylor Swift, you cannot deny that he is one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. During the Super Bowl, Kelce looked like a shell of his former self, and it will be very interesting to see if he can truly come back in the best shape of his life (unlikely), or if that is just a bunch of talk.

Previous article
NFL Announces Significant Salary Cap Increase for 2025
