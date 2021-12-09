Pat McAfee reveals MASSIVE announcement for The Pat McAfee Show [Video]

On Wednesday, Pat McAfee teased a ‘MASSIVE’ announcement for Thursday’s Pat McAfee Show and that announcement has now been made.

From Ian Rapoport:

The Pat McAfee Show and FanDuel have agreed to terms on a new deal, ensuring that FanDuel continues to be the exclusive sports book of the show. It’s a 4-year, massive deal that includes an opt-out after three years.

Shams Charania is reporting that the deal is for roughly $30 million per year!

Congrats to Pat and his crew as they are one of the most entertaining shows going on in the sports world!

 

 

