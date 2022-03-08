Pat McAfee says Ian Rapoport’s report on Aaron Rodgers new contract is ‘False’

UPDATE:

Welp, according to Pat McAfee, Ian Rapoport’s report that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have agreed to a 4-year, $200 deal is FAKE NEWS!

This is false. — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

News of a “4 year $200,000,000 Million deal” is not accurate… according to my sources 🤷🏼‍♂️ — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

FROM EARLIER:

This is absolutely mind-blowing!

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources say.

Rodgers gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come.

The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

PREVIOUS REPORT:

According to Pat McAfee, Aaron Rodgers has made his decision for the 2022 season.

McAfee tweeted out just moments ago that according to his “sources,” Rodgers is officially returning to the Green Bay Packers for the upcoming season.

McAfee notes that there is no deal currently in place but a “cap friendly” deal is coming.

McAfee also said that retirement was a real consideration for Rodgers.