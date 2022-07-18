On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport put out a report on Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins. Dobbins was not too happy and when Pat McAfee caught wind of it, he took Rapoport to pound town.

As you can see in the video below, Rapoport reported on Monday that Dobbins is “no sure thing for Week 1.” He went on to add that Dobbins “hasn’t had any setbacks but that his knee injury was a serious one and Baltimore has no incentive to rush him back.”

Check it out.

From NFL Now: #Ravens RB JK Dobbins is no sure thing for Week 1. He hasn’t had any setbacks. But his knee injury was a serious one, and Baltimore has no incentive to rush him back. They protected themselves with veteran Mike Davis, regardless. pic.twitter.com/j5xi6dYabU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 18, 2022

Pat McAfee trashes Ian Rapoport on live video after JK Dobbins ‘dunks’ on him [Video]

Following Ian Rapoport’s report, JK Dobbins took to Twitter to put the NFL Network insider on blast.

“Okay, I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1.”

Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1. https://t.co/gH2TqCFLM4 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) July 18, 2022

Pat McAfee of the Pat McAfee Show just so happened to have Ian Rapoport on his show and as you are going to see in the video below, it was pretty hilarious!

“JK Dobbins said suck it! Suck it! Suck it! Ian Rapoport!” McAfee shouted at Rapoport after reading Dobbins response on the air.

When news develops while on live… we discuss. Watch the whole clip for my views on this situation. https://t.co/HYZgh4wYTk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 18, 2022

Props to Ian Rapoport for taking this whole thing like a professional and explaining exactly why he reported what he did about JK Dobbins.

Rapoport made it clear that he is sticking with his report because it came from a source he trusts.

