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Patrick Kane Learned How Detroit Still Feels About Him

Patrick Kane returns to Detroit as Red Wings fans give him a standing ovation
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Before the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings dropped the puck Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena, Patrick Kane’s son, Trick, and Alex DeBrincat’s son, Archie, sounded the horn to start the game. Those two families have been close for quite some time.

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DeBrincat played with Kane in Chicago from 2017-2022 and he also played with him in Detroit from 2023-2026. Kane signed a two-year contract with the Blackhawks in July, and Thursday was the first time he had been back in Detroit since.

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings
Oct 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Artyom Levshunov (55) takes a shot defended by Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Patrick Kane received a standing ovation from Detroit Red Wings fans in the first period

After the first media timeout of the opening period, the Red Wings played a tribute video of Kane’s three seasons in Detroit on the arena video board. Fans stood and gave him an ovation, players on both teams tapped their sticks on the ice, and Kane skated out and saluted the crowd.

The tribute came hours after interim general manager Shawn Horcoff announced that forward Dylan Larkin had been suspended without pay, after Larkin’s agent told the team he would not report to the rink.

Alex DeBrincat comments on Kane returning

DeBrincat talked about Kane’s return after the game, in comments published by Red Wings team reporter Jonathan Mills. “It’s always good to see him. I think he was a big part of our team for a couple years there. It sucks that he’s not here anymore, but he’s such a good player. It’s good to see him back in that uniform if he’s not going to be here, so it’s always fun to play against him…He’s a great player.”

Detroit won the game 4-1, so the Red Wings got the result and Kane got the reception. DeBrincat and Kane were teammates in two cities, their sons are friends, and the video tribute showed Detroit has not forgotten what Kane did here.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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