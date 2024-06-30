in Red Wings News Reports

Patrick Kane to Sign With Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane to Rejoin Detroit Red Wings on One-Year Deal

Patrick Kane is signing a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings when NHL free agency kicks off Monday, sources confirmed to ESPN. Kane, 35, returns to the Red Wings after an impressive tenure last season, where he recorded 20 goals and 47 points in just 50 games following his arrival in November.

Despite the Red Wings missing the playoffs last season, extending their postseason drought to eight years, Kane’s return is seen as a strategic move. Sources indicated that Kane sees potential in the Red Wings’ current roster and hopes to lead them back to the playoffs.

Contract Details and Team Outlook

Although the terms of Patrick Kane’s contract were not disclosed, it is believed to be higher than the $2.75 million he earned last season. Entering his 17th NHL season, Kane remains one of the most prolific American players in the history of the league, second only to Mike Modano in career points.

The Detroit Red Wings are also in ongoing discussions with David Perron and Shayne Gostisbehere about potential returns. Additionally, efforts to extend contracts for young stars Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider are underway.

Written by W.G. Brady

