Patrick Mahomes brother under investigation for sexual assault

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is being investigated by the police in Kansas for allegedly sexually assaulting a restaurant owner and physically assaulting one of her waiters. The incident, which allegedly occurred at the Aspens Restaurant and Lounge, was captured on surveillance footage provided by the owner, Aspen Vaughn. The footage reportedly shows Jackson forcibly kissing Vaughn, as well as shoving a waiter out of a private room. Jackson has not been arrested yet, and his lawyer has maintained his innocence.

The Big Picture: Sexual Assault Allegations Against Jackson Mahomes

The allegations against Jackson Mahomes are serious and highlight the ongoing issue of sexual assault and violence against women. The incident has also attracted attention due to Jackson's connection to his famous brother, Patrick, who is a star quarterback in the NFL. Sexual assault and violence are prevalent issues in society, and it is important for victims to be heard and for perpetrators to be held accountable.

Sexual Assault By the Numbers

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, one in three women and one in six men experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetime.

In the United States, only 230 out of every 1,000 sexual assaults are reported to the police.

The majority of sexual assault victims are under the age of 30.

These statistics demonstrate the prevalence of sexual violence in society and the significant underreporting of these incidents. It is important for victims to speak out and for society to take action to prevent sexual assault and hold perpetrators accountable.