Patrick Mahomes looks to snap MVP streak at Super Bowl

By W.G. Brady

Super Bowl LVII is just hours away, and the stage is set for an epic showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. When the Chiefs' offense is on the field, all eyes will be on the quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, who will be looking to snap an MVP winless streak at the Super Bowl. In the last nine Super Bowls that included the NFL MVP, the MVP's team lost the game. But Mahomes is hoping to change that trend and become the first MVP to win a Super Bowl in this century.

Why it matters for Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes had an outstanding season in 2022, earning him the NFL MVP award and leading the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. He is looking to win his second Super Bowl in the last 5 years and solidify his place among the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. With his incredible arm talent and remarkable ability to make plays, Mahomes has already been praised by NFL legend Peyton Manning, who recently said that the Chiefs' quarterback has already cemented himself as an NFL Hall of Famer.

A win in Super Bowl LVII would further solidify Mahomes' legacy, and it would be a fitting end to a spectacular season. The NFL MVP has been a dominant force throughout the year, and he has the chance to write his name in the history books with a Super Bowl victory. All eyes will be on Mahomes on Sunday night, and he will be determined to lead the Chiefs to a win and make history as the first MVP to win a Super Bowl in this century.

