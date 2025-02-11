Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Patrick Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker Nearly Brawl in New Orleans

Well, this is a plot twist no one saw coming. Patrick Mahomes Sr., former MLB pitcher and dad of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, nearly threw hands with another former MLB pitcher, John Rocker, outside a bar in New Orleans. If you watch the video below, you can see the two going back and forth, trading smack talk like it’s the late 90s all over again.

Now, we don’t know exactly what sparked the beef, but here’s where things get even crazier—there’s a rumor making the rounds that Mahomes Sr. has signed on with Barstool Sports for a Rough N' Rowdy fight with Rocker. Yep, you heard that right. If this rumor turns out to be true, we could be seeing these two old-school ballplayers settle their differences in the ring.

For now, it’s all just chatter, but imagine the chaos if this thing actually happens. Keep an eye on this one, folks—it’s looking like a potential brawl that could shake up the sports world in a way we never expected.

