Patrick Mahomes throws teammates under the bus following Super Bowl LV loss [Video]

When speaking to the media great leader always takes full responsibility for a loss and never takes any credit for a win.

If that phrase is true, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not looking too good right now as he felt it was necessary to throw his teammates under the bus following the Chiefs 31-9 whooping at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Mahomes called out both the Chiefs’ wide receivers and offensive line following Sunday’s loss.

Check it out.

Nation, Mahomes is right but should he have said what he said to the media?

