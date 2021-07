Sharing is caring!

In case you have not yet heard, Sha’Carri Richardson won’t be allowed to run the 100-meter dash race in the Olympics after she tested positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

On Friday, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts on Richardson not being able to run in the Tokyo Olympics.

This is so trash man… just let her run! https://t.co/tFY8omt215 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 2, 2021