Patrick Marleau on verge of breaking Gordie Howe’s games played record

One of the greatest to ever lace up the skates, Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe set multiple NHL records over the course of his legendary career. And as of right now, one of those records still stands – the most games played.

However, that record is in serious danger of being broken by San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau.

Barring some unforeseen incident, Marleau is on track to break Howe’s record of 1,767 games played on April 19 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

All time NHL games played:

1767 Gordie Howe

1756 Mark Messier

1752 Patrick Marleau

If he isn’t traded, Marleau can break Howe’s record with Sharks April 19th in VEGAS. (Vegas off day the next day before April 21 game..😳🥳🥳🥳) pic.twitter.com/NEZiQvKCOY — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) March 21, 2021

Marleau has spent the majority of his career with San Jose, with additional stints in Toronto and Pittsburgh.

“That’d be great,” Marleau said when asked if he wants to break the record in a Sharks jersey. “It would be great if we could get ourselves in a playoff position here and we got to go on a roll with these next few games. Obviously, we’re playing so many games here, it would mean a lot to do it in a Sharks’ jersey.”

Despite being on the verge of an NHL record, one accolade that Marleau has yet to accomplish is winning the Stanley Cup.

