Red Wings Linked to Patrik Laine as Season Approaches

Could Patrik Laine provide the scoring help the Detroit Red Wings still need?

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun raised that possibility Saturday, writing on X, “I wonder about Patrik Laine as a possible fit in Detroit?”

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

Detroit Hockey Now highlighted LeBrun’s suggestion as the former 44-goal scorer remains unsigned shortly before the regular season.

For now, that is all it is: a suggestion. There has been no report that Detroit has negotiated with Laine, offered him a contract or expressed formal interest.

Still, the question makes sense. The Red Wings lost Patrick Kane during the offseason, remain under pressure to improve their offense and could use another dangerous shooter. Laine possesses a skill Detroit has struggled to acquire: the ability to beat goaltenders cleanly from distance.

Laine Could Address an Obvious Need

Laine’s shot remains the foundation of his appeal.

He has scored 224 goals across 537 NHL games and reached the 20-goal mark seven times. During the 2024-25 season, he scored 20 goals in 52 games for the Montreal Canadiens, including significant production on the power play.

Detroit could place Laine in a shooting position alongside one of its primary playmakers and allow him to attack from the flank. His presence would give opposing penalty kills another threat to respect while potentially opening space for Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider.

The Red Wings need to replace the offense lost when Kane returned to the Chicago Blackhawks. Laine would not replace Kane’s creativity or puck distribution, but he could help recover some of the finishing ability Detroit lost.

That distinction matters. Laine is a specialist, not a complete substitute.

Health and Consistency Complicate the Fit

Laine’s offensive ceiling is clear. His availability is not.

A core muscle injury requiring surgery limited him to five games last season. That followed a 2024-25 campaign in which he also missed considerable time. A team considering Laine would need confidence in both his health and conditioning before assigning him an important role.

There are on-ice questions as well. Laine has never been known as an especially strong defensive forward, and Detroit cannot build a line that requires the other two players to cover every difficult assignment.

Head coach Todd McLellan would have to determine whether Laine can contribute enough offense to outweigh his limitations without the puck. That equation becomes harder if Laine is not scoring regularly.

Detroit would also need to find him suitable minutes. Raymond and DeBrincat are established top-six wingers, while younger players such as Marco Kasper and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard need opportunities to grow. Signing Laine only makes sense if the Red Wings have a defined role for him rather than simply collecting another recognizable name.

A Short-Term Deal Could Limit Detroit’s Risk

Laine is an unrestricted free agent after completing a contract carrying an $8.7 million annual cap hit. His next deal would almost certainly come at a substantially lower price.

PuckPedia lists Laine as an unsigned UFA, giving Detroit the freedom to consider a short-term arrangement without surrendering players, prospects or draft picks.

That is the strongest argument for the fit.

A one-year contract or professional tryout would allow the Red Wings to evaluate Laine’s health, conditioning and chemistry before making a significant commitment. It could also give Laine an opportunity to rebuild his value on a team searching for additional scoring.

However, the Red Wings must leave room for the younger players interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has promised to evaluate. Detroit did not appoint Horcoff as interim general manager merely to repeat every decision from the previous roster plan.

Detroit Must Decide What It Needs Most

Laine would make Detroit more dangerous when it has the puck. Whether he would make the Red Wings a better overall team is the more complicated question.

If the contract is inexpensive, the commitment is short and Laine proves healthy, there is a reasonable hockey fit. Detroit needs goals, especially on a roster that can no longer count on Kane to create offense.

If Laine requires a guaranteed top-six role or blocks a prospect who is ready to contribute, the potential reward becomes less convincing.

LeBrun raised an intriguing possibility, not news of an impending signing. The Red Wings should explore any affordable path to additional offense, but they must evaluate Laine as the player he is now, not the 44-goal scorer he was nearly a decade ago.