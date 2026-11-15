fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
LiveLionsNE 3 · Lions 21HalftimeNext gamePistonsTue, Nov 17 at SA · 8:00 PM8-4 · 3rd CentralNext gameRed WingsWed, Nov 18 vs BOS · 7:30 PM8-10-3 · 7th AtlanticNext gameMichigan State SpartansFri, Nov 20 vs ORE · 8:00 PM3-6 · 18thNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Nov 21 vs UCLA · 12:00 AM5-4 · 13th2026 seasonTigers76-86 · 11th AL CentralLatest completed season
LiveLionsNE 3 · Lions 21Halftime

Patriots Announce Devastating Drake Maye Injury Update vs. Lions

Drake Maye injury vs Lions
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

The New England Patriots have suffered a major blow during Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, and the news is not good for starting quarterback Drake Maye.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

The Patriots have officially ruled out Drake Maye for the remainder of Sunday’s game due to an ankle injury. The announcement came after Maye was injured during New England’s opening offensive possession, leaving the Patriots without their starting quarterback against Dan Campbell’s Lions.

According to the Patriots’ official communications account, Maye was initially listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury. However, the team subsequently announced that he would not return to the contest.

NFL: Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots
Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) leaves the field after a game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Drake Maye Injured on Aidan Hutchinson Sack

The injury occurred when Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson brought Maye down on third-and-goal during New England’s opening possession.

According to NBC Sports, Maye was slow to get up following the sack but initially managed to walk off the field under his own power. He eventually headed to the locker room, forcing New England to turn to backup quarterback Tommy DeVito.

Unfortunately, the play also resulted in a frightening injury scare for Hutchinson, who went down grabbing his right knee after celebrating the sack. Detroit subsequently announced that Hutchinson was questionable to return, creating major concerns for a Lions defense already dealing with significant injury issues.

Patriots Forced to Turn to Tommy DeVito

With Maye officially ruled out, DeVito will be tasked with leading New England’s offense for the remainder of the game.

The former New York Giants quarterback entered Sunday’s matchup as Maye’s backup and took over during New England’s second offensive possession. His unexpected appearance adds another challenge for a Patriots team that was already dealing with multiple key absences entering the international showdown.

What Drake Maye’s Absence Means for the Lions

For the Lions, Maye’s departure significantly changes the matchup, although Detroit must also deal with the uncertainty surrounding Hutchinson’s injury. Both teams entered Sunday’s game with postseason aspirations, making the injuries particularly concerning.

At this time, the Patriots have confirmed that Maye will not return, but they have not announced the full severity of his ankle injury. There is also no official timetable for his return beyond Sunday’s game.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy