The New England Patriots have suffered a major blow during Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, and the news is not good for starting quarterback Drake Maye.

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The Patriots have officially ruled out Drake Maye for the remainder of Sunday’s game due to an ankle injury. The announcement came after Maye was injured during New England’s opening offensive possession, leaving the Patriots without their starting quarterback against Dan Campbell’s Lions.

According to the Patriots’ official communications account, Maye was initially listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury. However, the team subsequently announced that he would not return to the contest.

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) leaves the field after a game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Drake Maye Injured on Aidan Hutchinson Sack

The injury occurred when Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson brought Maye down on third-and-goal during New England’s opening possession.

According to NBC Sports, Maye was slow to get up following the sack but initially managed to walk off the field under his own power. He eventually headed to the locker room, forcing New England to turn to backup quarterback Tommy DeVito.

Unfortunately, the play also resulted in a frightening injury scare for Hutchinson, who went down grabbing his right knee after celebrating the sack. Detroit subsequently announced that Hutchinson was questionable to return, creating major concerns for a Lions defense already dealing with significant injury issues.

Patriots Forced to Turn to Tommy DeVito

With Maye officially ruled out, DeVito will be tasked with leading New England’s offense for the remainder of the game.

The former New York Giants quarterback entered Sunday’s matchup as Maye’s backup and took over during New England’s second offensive possession. His unexpected appearance adds another challenge for a Patriots team that was already dealing with multiple key absences entering the international showdown.

What Drake Maye’s Absence Means for the Lions

For the Lions, Maye’s departure significantly changes the matchup, although Detroit must also deal with the uncertainty surrounding Hutchinson’s injury. Both teams entered Sunday’s game with postseason aspirations, making the injuries particularly concerning.

At this time, the Patriots have confirmed that Maye will not return, but they have not announced the full severity of his ankle injury. There is also no official timetable for his return beyond Sunday’s game.