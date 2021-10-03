Patriots owner Robert Kraft greets Tom Brady ahead of the latter’s return to New England [VIDEO]

Quarterback Tom Brady has accomplished just about everything that an NFL player could ever hope for. With seven – count them – seven Super Bowl wins and numerous accolades, Brady has cemented his position as arguably not only the greatest quarterback of all time, but one of the greatest athletes ever to lace up a pair of cleats.

He and the rest of the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on Brady’s former squad, the New England Patriots later tonight. It’s the highly anticipated return of Brady to Gillette Stadium, where he starred for so many years and earned six championship rings.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft greeted Brady in the hallway prior to tonight’s game, and there was no love lost between the two sides.