Did Patriots QB Tom Brady tease future plans?

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots went down against the Tennessee Titans in this year’s Wild-Card matchup, ending their quest for a Super Bowl repeat and title #7 in the past 18 years.

Speculation has been abounding as to the future plans of the 42 year old former Michigan Wolverines quarterback, and whether or not that future includes New England or someplace else.

Brady took to Instagram today and posted this picture:

“Love you all,” he wrote beneath a photo from the Boston Public Garden, where a fan wrote “Stay Tom”.

During his career, he’s thrown for 74,571 passing yards, 541 touchdowns and 179 interceptions.