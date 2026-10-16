Bissonnette Shocked Red Wings Locked Up DeBrincat This Early

Detroit Red Wings winger Alex DeBrincat signed a seven-year, $91 million contract extension this week, and the timing is what caught Paul Bissonnette off guard. Word of the deal broke after Tuesday night’s 5-4 home loss to the New Jersey Devils, and the Red Wings announced it Wednesday. On the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Bissonnette said, “I’m just kind of shocked that you’re getting that locked in early in the season. And that’s a main focus for you is extending a guy who I believe is 29 years old at this point.”

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

Ryan Whitney corrected him on the podcast: DeBrincat is 28 and does not turn 29 until Dec. 18. The extension does not even start until the 2027-28 season, since his current deal runs through 2026-27, and it carries a $13 million cap hit through 2033-34. DeBrincat has opened this season with four goals and four assists in seven games and a plus-6 rating, and the Red Wings still do not have a long-term deal in place for defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

Paul Bissonnette Gives the Detroit Red Wings Credit for Signing Alex DeBrincat

Bissonnette was not knocking the contract itself. He gave Detroit credit for getting it done, even as he questioned the timing. He said,

“Boys, what a deal. I’m just shocked at everything the Wings are doing right now. Not to say it’s not deserved. Not to say that’s not what the market price is. DeBrincat has earned it. Unbelievable guy off the ice. He’s so well liked. 40 goal guy, right? He’s gotten 40 goals in the league before.”

The 40-goal line checks out. DeBrincat put up 41 goals and 85 points in 82 games last season. Bissonnette also added, “Yeah, he’s pretty much automatic for 30-35 goals. And that’s what the going rate for goals is.”

Simon Edvinsson Needs to Be Signed Next

That is where the shock really lands. Edvinsson is still a restricted free agent, and the 23-year-old defenseman went home to Sweden at the start of the season after talks stalled. Detroit has until Dec. 1 to sign him or he cannot play at all this year.

Getting DeBrincat locked up was a job well done by the organization. Finishing the Edvinsson deal is the harder part, and the clock on that one is real.