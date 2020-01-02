Paul Pasqualoni, one other coach step away from Detroit Lions

According to the Detroit Lions, both Paul Pasqualoni and Jeff Davidson are stepping away from the team.

From Detroit Lions:

STATEMENTS FROM LIONS HEAD COACH MATT PATRICIA

On Jeff Davidson:

“Coach Davidson recently informed me that he will take an indefinite leave from coaching. Jeff was an invaluable resource to me during the past two seasons and his leadership will be greatly missed. He has left the door open to a coaching return in future years and I fully support his personal decision to spend time away from the game. I thank him for his dedication to our team and wish him and his family all the best.”

On Paul Pasqualoni: