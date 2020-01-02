43.1 F
Detroit Lions News

Paul Pasqualoni, one other coach step away from Detroit Lions

By Don Drysdale

Paul Pasqualoni, one other coach step away from Detroit Lions

According to the Detroit Lions, both Paul Pasqualoni and Jeff Davidson are stepping away from the team. From Detroit Lions: STATEMENTS...
With 2 difference-making options, even Lions’ GM Bob Quinn can’t screw up the No. 3 pick

Let's face it, despite holding a baseball bat in the war room, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has not...
Could the Detroit Lions trade the No. 3 pick to the Indianapolis Colts?

The 2019 regular season is a wrap and rather than getting ready for the NFL Playoffs, the Detroit Lions...
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

According to the Detroit Lions, both Paul Pasqualoni and Jeff Davidson are stepping away from the team.

From Detroit Lions:

STATEMENTS FROM LIONS HEAD COACH MATT PATRICIA

On Jeff Davidson:

“Coach Davidson recently informed me that he will take an indefinite leave from coaching. Jeff was an invaluable resource to me during the past two seasons and his leadership will be greatly missed. He has left the door open to a coaching return in future years and I fully support his personal decision to spend time away from the game. I thank him for his dedication to our team and wish him and his family all the best.”

On Paul Pasqualoni:

“Coach Pasqualoni notified me this week that he will be stepping away from the Lions to be closer to his family. Coach P is one of the best men I’ve ever been around, on both personal and professional levels. I owe him so much and I’m grateful of the impact he had on our players, coaches and support staff. He will continue to be a great sounding board for me as a coach, father and leader. I wish him and his family well as they begin the new year together.”

