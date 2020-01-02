Paul Pasqualoni, one other coach step away from Detroit Lions

According to the Detroit Lions, both Paul Pasqualoni and Jeff Davidson are stepping away from the team.
From Detroit Lions:
STATEMENTS FROM LIONS HEAD COACH MATT PATRICIA
On Jeff Davidson:
“Coach Davidson recently informed me that he will take an indefinite leave from coaching. Jeff was an invaluable resource to me during the past two seasons and his leadership will be greatly missed. He has left the door open to a coaching return in future years and I fully support his personal decision to spend time away from the game. I thank him for his dedication to our team and wish him and his family all the best.”
On Paul Pasqualoni:
“Coach Pasqualoni notified me this week that he will be stepping away from the Lions to be closer to his family. Coach P is one of the best men I’ve ever been around, on both personal and professional levels. I owe him so much and I’m grateful of the impact he had on our players, coaches and support staff. He will continue to be a great sounding board for me as a coach, father and leader. I wish him and his family well as they begin the new year together.”