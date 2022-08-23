Paul Stastny’s new deal brings back fond memories

Veteran free agent forward Paul Stastny recently signed a one-year deal worth $1.5 million to join the Carolina Hurricanes.

Upon learning about the transaction, my initial thought brought fond memories to the forefront of my mind. For years, the Detroit Red Wings were ‘that’ team veteran players seeking a chance (or another) at winning a Stanley Cup. That is precisely what Stastny is doing here. He’s accepting a depth/leadership role with a playoff team with aspirations of winning a Stanley Cup, in turn, accepting a team-friendly deal.

The slew of former Detroit Red Wings I immediately thought of first were Brett Hull, Luc Robitaille, Curtis Joseph, Marian Hossa, Dallas Drake, Brad Richards, and Mike Modano, among others. This is undoubtedly a bit different.

Hull, Modano, Hossa, and Robitaille were going to be Hall Of Famers: Joseph should be. Stastny is the son of Hall Of Famer Peter Stastny. At this point, it is unlikely Paul will receive the same call, but his 800 career points in 1,072 games are nothing to shake a stick at.

Paul Stastny’s one-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes brings back fond memories of the past.

I can not wait until the Detroit Red Wings again find themselves as a free agent destination.

I do believe they are on the right track under the guidance of general manager Steve Yzerman. This past offseason, the Red Wings signed a plethora of new blood, including veteran David Perron. Perron will mix in well with Detroit’s top-six forwards. The organization’s free agent additions were also headlined by Alex Copp, Dominik Kubalik, and Ben Chiarot.

Stastny, a 36-year-old forward, is coming off a respectable 21-goal, 45-point campaign with the Winnipeg Jets. Last season was a bounce-back year for the aging veteran following a 29-point, 13-goal season the year prior.

Stastny’s 2021-22 totals would have placed Stastny fourth in goals and fifth in points on the Detroit Red Wings.

