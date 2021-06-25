Pavel Datsyuk ‘breaking ankles’ montage is just what the doctor ordered for Red Wings’ fans [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

If you had the opportunity to follow former Detroit Red Wings‘ C Pavel Datsyuk throughout his career, you were blessed to see one of the best ever when it comes to controlling the puck.

Datsyuk would routinely make his opponents look silly and he would make it look effortless.

Here is a little montage video of Datsyuk breaking ankles like it was his job.

There is a reason why he was called the “Magic Man.”

Pavel Datsyuk breaking ankles will never ever get old pic.twitter.com/zL8psx5tt6 — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) December 29, 2020