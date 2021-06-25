Pavel Datsyuk ‘breaking ankles’ montage is just what the doctor ordered for Red Wings’ fans [VIDEO]

by

If you had the opportunity to follow former Detroit Red Wings‘ C Pavel Datsyuk throughout his career, you were blessed to see one of the best ever when it comes to controlling the puck.

Datsyuk would routinely make his opponents look silly and he would make it look effortless.

Here is a little montage video of Datsyuk breaking ankles like it was his job.

There is a reason why he was called the “Magic Man.”

