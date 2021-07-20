Pavel Datsyuk swipes helmet off Corey Perry’s head before fighting him [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

It was October 8, 2010, when Detroit Red Wings former star Pavel Datsyuk recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick. He scored a goal, notched an assist, and fought Anaheim Ducks scorer Corey Perry. On opening night, no less.

On a delayed penalty to the Ducks, and after a saved shot on net by the Red Wings, a scrum ensued. Two players that tussled together were Datsyuk and Perry. After Datsyuk swiped Perry’s helmet off his head, the two locked and threw blows.

For a guy with a 4-inch disadvantage in height, Datsyuk held his own in the fight. Additionally, he even ended up on top of the then-flipped Perry at the fight’s conclusion. Regardless of the result of the fight, Pavel had a great night as the Red Wings went on to beat the Ducks 4-0.

Happy 43rd Birthday, Pav!

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Corey Perry vs Pavel Datsyuk Oct 8, 2010 - Detroit feed" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2gR_0F92MK0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>