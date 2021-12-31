Payton Thorne breaks Michigan State record during Peach Bowl vs. Pittsburgh

by

So, how many of you thought before the season that Payton Thorne would break a Michigan State passing record during the 2021 season?

Well, that is exactly what he did on Thursday night as he tossed his 26th TD pass of the season, passing Kirk Cousins’ previous record of 25 in a season in 2011.

Congrats, Payton!

