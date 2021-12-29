Peach Bowl: How to watch No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh

On Thursday night, Mel Tucker and the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans will take on No. 12 Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl and though each team’s best player has opted out (MSU RB Kenneth Walker III and Pitt QB Kenny Pickett), there is plenty to be excited about.

Here is all of the information you need to watch and stream Thursday’s Peach Bowl.

GO GREEN! GO WHITE!

Game: Peach Bowl

Date: Thursday, December 30

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

TV: ESPN

Streaming Option: fuboTV (Try for free)

Point Spread: Michigan State -2.5

Over/Under: 56