How Penei Sewell Can Raise His Game To A New Level In 2025

Penei Sewell is already one of the most dominant offensive linemen in the NFL. But in 2025, the Detroit Lions’ All-Pro right tackle has a chance to turn elite into legendary. The numbers are there. The respect is there. Now it’s about rounding out his game.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sewell leads all NFL tackles in run-blocking with a monstrous 95.7 grade over the past two seasons. That’s not just elite—it’s best-in-class. Yet despite that dominance in the trenches, Sewell’s pass protection still has room to grow.

Let’s dive into what’s next for one of Detroit’s cornerstone players.

TLDR: How Sewell Can Level Up

Elite run-blocker : No tackle has graded higher than Sewell (95.7) in the run game over the past two years.

: No tackle has graded higher than Sewell (95.7) in the run game over the past two years. Pass protection still lags : His 2024 pass-blocking grade (75.4) ranked just 29th, with pressure allowed on 4.7% of pass snaps.

: His 2024 pass-blocking grade (75.4) ranked just 29th, with pressure allowed on 4.7% of pass snaps. Room to grow: If he cleans up pass pro, he could become the undisputed best tackle in football.

A Monster in the Run Game

Let’s start with the obvious: Sewell is an absolute wrecking ball in the run game.

His combination of athleticism, raw strength, and technique makes him a nightmare for defenders on the edge. Whether sealing the edge on outside zone plays or collapsing defensive lines on power runs, Sewell is the engine behind Detroit’s punishing rushing attack.

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery feasted behind Sewell in 2024, and that success was no accident. The numbers back it up, and so does the eye test. He’s the tone-setter. The enforcer. And he’s still only 24 years old.

Where He Can Improve: Pass Protection

Here’s where things get interesting.

While Sewell was solid in pass protection, he wasn’t quite dominant. His 75.4 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked 29th among tackles, and he allowed pressure on 4.7% of pass plays—23rd in the NFL.

That’s not bad by any stretch, but for an All-Pro, it’s a clear area of improvement.

The good news? Pass protection can be refined with technique and film study. Sewell has the footwork and strength to handle speed rushers and bull rushers alike, but a cleaner set, quicker hands, and better anticipation can take him from very good to completely unshakable.

Why 2025 Is the Year to Break Through

There’s never been a better time for Sewell to take the next step. With Frank Ragnow retiring and Tate Ratledge stepping in at center, Sewell becomes even more important to Detroit’s offensive line stability.

He’s no longer just the future—he’s the present, and a leader in the trenches. If Sewell can anchor the right side while improving in pass protection, he gives Jared Goff the time he needs to carve up defenses—and gives Detroit an even more dangerous offense.

The Bottom Line

Penei Sewell is already one of the best offensive linemen in football. But if he improves his pass-blocking just a bit, the sky’s the limit. He’s got Hall of Fame potential. And in 2025, with even more on his shoulders, Sewell’s about to show everyone he’s not just a foundational piece—he’s the blueprint.