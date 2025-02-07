fb
Friday, February 7, 2025
Detroit Lions

Penei Sewell, 3 Other Detroit Lions Earn Votes For NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award

W.G. Brady
The 2024 NFL season brought a lot of attention to the Detroit Lions' offensive playmakers, with four key players receiving votes for the prestigious AP Offensive Player of the Year Award. While Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles ran away with the award after a historic season, it was clear that the Lions had some standout offensive performances, earning recognition in the voting.

Detroit Lions Kevin Zeitler

Jahmyr Gibbs Leads the Lions' Charge

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs was the highest-ranked Detroit Lion in the voting, receiving a total of 21 points. His dynamic playmaking ability and impressive contributions to the offense didn’t go unnoticed, with Gibbs finishing eighth in the Offensive Player of the Year race. Known for his explosive speed and versatility, Gibbs became a key part of the Lions' offensive success throughout the 2024 season.

Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Penei Sewell Also Receive Recognition

Quarterback Jared Goff also garnered votes for Offensive Player of the Year, collecting five points in total. Goff had a career-best season, consistently leading the Lions' high-scoring offense. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive lineman Penei Sewell each received two fifth-place votes, showcasing the strength of the Lions' offensive unit as a whole. St. Brown's standout performances and Sewell’s dominant play on the offensive line were integral to the Lions' offensive efficiency in 2024.

Barkley Dominates, but Lions Make Their Mark

Saquon Barkley ultimately took home the Offensive Player of the Year award, receiving 35 of the 50 first-place votes. His outstanding 2,005-yard season with the Eagles left a lasting impact, especially as he helped guide his team deep into the playoffs. Despite Barkley’s dominance, the fact that four Detroit Lions players earned votes speaks volumes about the team's offensive potential and bright future.

As the Lions continue to build around their offensive core, it’s clear that the future is bright for this high-powered unit, with players like Gibbs, Goff, St. Brown, and Sewell leading the charge.

