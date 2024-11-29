fb
Friday, November 29, 2024
Detroit Lions

Penei Sewell Emasculating Bears Defender: Viral Photo Becomes Epic Meme

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
During the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving Day win over the Chicago Bears, one play turned into the kind of viral moment that will live on forever. It wasn’t a game-winning touchdown or a highlight-reel catch—it was a stiff-arm from Penei Sewell that had the internet buzzing.

Penei Sewell

The Trick Play Gone Wild

It all started with a reverse flea-flicker that was supposed to give Sewell the chance to throw a touchdown pass. But when that didn’t go as planned, Sewell did what any massive offensive lineman would do—he ran. And we’re not talking about a typical offensive lineman jog. No, Sewell, standing at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, barreled down the field like a freight train.

That’s when it happened. Sewell stiff-armed a Bears defender into the turf with such force it looked like a scene from a video game. The photo was so epic it went viral in the blink of an eye, and it didn’t take long for it to turn into a meme. The internet, of course, had a lot to say about it.

Sewell’s Viral Moment: A Meme Sensation

What followed was the kind of social media frenzy you can’t script. Sewell’s stiff-arm became the perfect fuel for internet meme culture. Whether it was cartoon-style exaggerations or pop culture references, fans didn’t hold back in giving the meme their own spin. Sewell’s casual toss of the defender, as if he was swatting away a fly, was now a perfect metaphor for the kind of power and personality he brings to the field.

The meme quickly spread, but it wasn’t just about the hilarious moments it inspired. It was a reminder of how Sewell has quickly become one of the NFL’s most exciting young players. Not only is he a monster on the field, but he also knows how to keep the fans entertained. Who says big guys can’t have fun?

https://twitter.com/couldbelikemike/status/1862500655501340846

Bottom Line

Penei Sewell’s stiff-arm wasn’t just a great play—it became an instant legend, cementing his place in Lions lore and taking over social media in the best way possible. As fans continue to share the meme, it’s clear that this Thanksgiving Day moment will be remembered for years to come. And honestly, who wouldn’t want to be the guy that sends a Bears defender flying like that? Go Lions!

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
