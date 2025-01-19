fb
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Detroit Lions

Penei Sewell Fires Back at Jared Goff Blame

Following the Detroit Lions' disappointing 45-31 playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, many critics quickly turned their attention to quarterback Jared Goff, pointing fingers at him for the team’s struggles. However, one player, All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell, has firmly pushed back against placing blame solely on Goff.

Sewell, who has been a key player on the Lions' offensive line and a leader in the locker room, made his stance clear when he addressed the criticism of Goff:
“I just don’t understand how a team sport, people can put a blame on one person at all,” Sewell said. “It’s not like he’s the one that’s out there by himself. So, I’ll never understand it.”

Sewell Stands Behind His Quarterback

Sewell’s comments come as part of a broader defense of Goff, who has been a steady force for the Lions throughout the regular season and playoffs. Despite Goff's uncharacteristic mistakes in the loss, including a costly interception, Sewell emphasized the importance of understanding that football is a team sport, and no single player is ever responsible for a loss.

His comments reflect a larger team mentality that the Lions have embraced under head coach Dan Campbell. Sewell’s words make it clear that he stands by Goff, stressing the collective effort required in every aspect of the game, rather than placing blame on an individual.

