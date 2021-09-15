Penei Sewell had some highlight-worthy moments in his first NFL game [Videos]

When Penei Sewell was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he was told that he was going to be moving to right tackle to start off his NFL career.

During training camp, Sewell did indeed play right tackle (and struggled) until starting LT Taylor Decker went down with an injury.

On Sunday, in his first NFL game, Sewell was moved back to left tackle, where he was forced to block Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers.

When all was said and done, the Lions lost the game but one of the biggest takeaways from my perspective is that Sewell is going to be the real deal as he played very well against Bosa.

“He’s going to be good,” Bosa said of Sewell after the game, via the Lions official team website. “He’s more comfortable on the left, and I could tell from the tape I saw of him on the right. I told him after the game he’s better on the left.”

Here are a couple of Sewell’s highlights for your viewing pleasure.

Penei just eating this attempted hump move from Bosa. That's what 330 will do for you. pic.twitter.com/tkjJuFwl1K — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) September 14, 2021