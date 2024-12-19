fb
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Detroit Lions

Penei Sewell Has Blunt Message For Bandwagon Detroit Lions Fans

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions star offensive tackle Penei Sewell is not holding back when it comes to his thoughts on the “doom and gloom” mindset that has been circulating among some fans following the Lions' recent loss and their mounting injuries.

Penei Sewell Has New Goal

The Lions, sitting at 12-2, have been riding high for much of the season but were hit with an unexpected setback in Sunday’s loss. Along with that loss, the team has been dealing with a number of injuries that have left some fans concerned about the road ahead.

However, Sewell, ever the fierce competitor, is not having any of it. When asked about the growing negativity surrounding the team, the 23-year-old didn’t mince words. “The real fans, they gonna stick down through whatever…and if you wanna keep questioning, then go ahead and just hop off. You’ll see what happens,” Sewell said in response to the “doom and gloom” attitude from some Lions supporters.

Penei Sewell’s Call for Loyalty

Sewell’s words come at a time when the Lions are facing key injuries. Despite the challenges, the team’s record of 12-2 still has them in a strong position to secure a playoff spot, and Sewell is urging fans to remain confident in the team’s ability to push through.

His comments reflect a common sentiment among the Lions' core players, who are determined not to let external doubts distract from their goals. Sewell’s leadership on the offensive line, paired with his dedication, sets an example for both his teammates and the fans.

The Bottom Line

The Lions have proven throughout this season that they are a resilient team. While injuries and losses are part of the game, Penei Sewell’s message is clear: true Lions fans will stick with the team, no matter what challenges arise. The path to the playoffs may not be without its obstacles, but the Lions are more than capable of overcoming them.

For the bandwagon fans, Sewell’s message is simple: stay or leave, but know that the team will continue to fight for a chance at glory.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
