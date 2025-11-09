Detroit Lions RT Penei Sewell Suffers Injury vs. Commanders

Detroit Lions All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell suffered a lower-body injury in the first half of Sunday’s matchup against the Washington Commanders, creating an immediate concern for a Detroit offense already dealing with multiple injuries up front.

UPDATE:

Detroit Lions fans… we have AMAZING news to pass along as Penei Sewell has returned to the game!

Sewell’s left knee/leg was rolled up on during a run by David Montgomery, according to multiple reporters on the scene. After receiving on-field attention from the training staff, Sewell limped off slowly and headed straight to the medical tent.

As he walked off the field, Sewell appeared to be favoring his left knee, a detail that only raises the level of uncertainty around his status moving forward.

With Sewell sidelined, the Lions shifted Dan Skipper to right tackle, as expected. The offensive line has been banged up in recent weeks, and losing Sewell, one of the most dominant and durable linemen in football, would be a massive blow.

Detroit has not yet announced an official update, but all eyes will be on the sideline as the team evaluates the franchise cornerstone.