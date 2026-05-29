Dan Campbell Makes Strong Statement About Penei Sewell

The Detroit Lions are making one of the biggest offensive changes of the offseason, but if you ask head coach Dan Campbell, there is nothing to worry about.

With longtime left tackle Taylor Decker no longer on the roster, the Lions are shifting All-Pro offensive lineman Penei Sewell back to the blind side. Based on Campbell’s comments Friday, Detroit expects the transition to be about as smooth as possible.

In fact, Campbell repeatedly used one word when discussing Sewell’s move: seamless.

Lions Have Been Preparing Penei Sewell for This Move

The move did not happen overnight.

According to Campbell, Sewell has been preparing for the transition since before the offseason program even began.

“He’s been working at it even before the offseason started, once I gave him the word,” Campbell explained. “It’ll be like riding a bike for him.”

That confidence stems from Sewell’s extensive experience at left tackle. Before entering the NFL, Sewell starred at left tackle at Oregon. He also played the position early in his Lions career and has continued taking occasional reps there throughout his time in Detroit.

“There will be things he’ll have to adjust to, of course, but that’s muscle memory,” Campbell said. “He played a lot of left tackle in college and for us early on. He’s even taken reps there over the last five years.”

Campbell Believes the Transition Will Be Seamless

For many offensive linemen, switching sides can be a difficult adjustment. Footwork, hand placement, balance, and reaction timing all change when moving from right tackle to left tackle.

Campbell doesn’t seem overly concerned.

“That’ll be seamless. It’ll be seamless. He can do it all.”

Those comments reveal just how highly the Lions view Sewell’s football intelligence and adaptability.

The organization is essentially asking one of the best right tackles in football to move to a different position and expecting little to no drop-off.

That speaks volumes.

Why Penei Sewell Is Different

Campbell went even further when discussing Sewell’s versatility.

“His talent speaks for itself, and he’s got all the intangibles. That’s why he’s rare.”

The Lions have long viewed Sewell as much more than a dominant tackle. Campbell believes his skill set would allow him to excel virtually anywhere on the offensive line.

“He has all the skills. He has all the intangibles. He works hard.”

Campbell even joked that Sewell’s versatility extends well beyond the offensive line.

“There are a number of positions he could play. I think he could play guard if we wanted him to play guard.”

“I’ve already told you he can play tight end if we need him to play tight end on some stuff.”

That may have been said partly in jest, but it also reflects the coaching staff’s belief that Sewell is one of the most gifted and complete players on the roster.

A Team-First Star

Perhaps the most revealing part of Campbell’s comments had nothing to do with talent.

It was about attitude.

“He’ll do whatever we ask him to do. That’s who he is. He’s a team guy.”

That mentality has helped make Sewell one of the foundational pieces of Detroit’s culture.

Moving from right tackle to left tackle could impact individual accolades and statistics. None of that appears to matter to Sewell.

The Lions needed someone to step into the role vacated by Decker, and their best player up front didn’t hesitate.

Based on Campbell’s comments, Detroit believes the move will not only work, but it could further showcase just how special Sewell truly is.