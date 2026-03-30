Dan Campbell Opens Door to Major Change for Penei Sewell

The Detroit Lions may be considering a major shake-up along their offensive line.

Speaking at the NFL Owners’ Meetings, head coach Dan Campbell revealed that Penei Sewell could potentially move to left tackle depending on how the roster takes shape.

Sewell to Left Tackle?

According to Dan Miller, Campbell didn’t hesitate when discussing Sewell’s versatility.

“Just give him a few days.”

That comment came after Campbell noted Sewell could shift to the left side “in a heartbeat,” reinforcing just how comfortable the Lions are with their All-Pro tackle playing either position.

However, Campbell also made it clear that nothing is set in stone.

The move is still being evaluated and will ultimately depend on how the rest of the roster comes together in the coming weeks.

Dan Campbell says Penei Sewell could move to left tackle in a heartbeat. “Just give him a few days.” The team isn’t committed to that yet but it’s on the table depending on what the roster looks like. — Dan Miller (@DanMillerFox2) March 30, 2026

Flexibility Is the Key

This isn’t a new concept for Detroit.

Sewell has experience playing left tackle dating back to his college days and early NFL career. His ability to dominate on either side gives the Lions rare flexibility when building their offensive line.

Instead of being locked into one position, Detroit can focus on acquiring the best available talent and adjusting accordingly.

What It Means Moving Forward

With uncertainty still surrounding the tackle position following Taylor Decker’s departure, this feels like a very real possibility.

If Sewell slides to the left side, it would open the door for another player to step in at right tackle, whether that comes from free agency, the draft, or internal options.

Either way, Campbell’s comments signal that the Lions are still actively figuring out their best configuration up front.

Final Thoughts

Dan Campbell didn’t make a definitive announcement, but he didn’t shut the door either.

And when it comes to a player like Penei Sewell, that’s the luxury Detroit has.

They don’t have to force a move.

They can choose the best one.