Penei Sewell Puts in the Work: Bigger, Stronger, and Ready for 2025

Learn what Penei Sewell said during OTAs about his training approach for the 2025 season.

Detroit Lions star Penei Sewell is already considered one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL—but the 2025 season might be his most dominant yet.

Speaking to reporters during OTAs, the two-time Pro Bowler revealed that his offseason mission was simple: get stronger and more explosive while keeping his quickness.

“That’s the main thing going into it. I just wanted to get bigger and stronger while maintaining my speed and conditioning.” Sewell said as quoted by Lions OnSI.

To reach that goal, Sewell didn’t head off to some exotic training facility. He stayed right in Michigan and leaned on the Lions’ strength and conditioning staff.

“I was just working out. I just stayed here in Michigan working out with the strength staff. At the end of the day, it’s just moving big weight fast,” he said. “So just always trying to up the weight. Obviously, you’ve got to be smart with it. There’s also some risk going into lifting those types of weight. I just leaned on the strength staff here, they do a great job. It’s just moving the big weights fast.”

TL;DR

Penei Sewell focused his offseason on getting bigger and stronger without losing his trademark speed. Working with Detroit’s strength staff, the All-Pro right tackle is ready to anchor the offensive line for a Lions team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Big Goals for a Big Man

Sewell has already achieved plenty—he’s a two-time All-Pro before turning 25—but he’s not satisfied. In fact, his work ethic is one of the reasons Lions head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes view him as a core franchise piece.

The Lions’ offensive line is once again expected to be one of the best in the NFL, and Sewell will anchor the right side. With the departure of Kevin Zeitler, rookie Christian Mahogany is penciled in at right guard next to Sewell. His leadership and power will be critical to help the rookie transition.

Why It Matters

Sewell’s progress is more than just personal growth—it’s foundational for the Lions’ offensive identity. With Jared Goff returning under center, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in the backfield, and Amon-Ra St. Brown terrorizing defenses out wide, the offense only thrives when the line controls the trenches.

If Sewell really has taken another leap, buckle up.

The Bottom Line

Penei Sewell isn’t just maintaining his elite form—he’s raising the bar. Stronger, smarter, and still explosive, Detroit’s right tackle is on a mission to help the Lions dominate in 2025. Don’t be surprised if he earns another All-Pro nod—and maybe hoists something even bigger come February.