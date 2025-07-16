Penei Sewell Called ‘Overrated’ by Former NFL All-Pro

Penei Sewell has been a force on the Detroit Lions’ offensive line, earning back-to-back first-team All-Pro nods, top-graded seasons from Pro Football Focus, and love from just about every football insider who’s watched a Lions game the last two years. But former NFL lineman Mitchell Schwartz, who played nine seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs, isn’t sold on Sewell as the league’s No. 2 overall offensive tackle, a ranking Sewell recently earned in a poll of execs, coaches, and scouts.

“Whoever is running Sewell’s PR firm needs a raise,” Schwartz posted on X. “I don’t care how good of a run blocker you are, being an average or above average pass blocker means you aren’t the best at your side or the 2nd best overall tackle.”

That’s a spicy take.

TLDR

Former All-Pro tackle Mitchell Schwartz says Penei Sewell is getting too much praise .

. He argues Sewell’s pass-blocking isn’t elite , citing a lower PFF grade than Lane Johnson.

, citing a lower PFF grade than Lane Johnson. Schwartz admits Sewell is a great right tackle but doesn’t see him as the No. 2 overall OT .

. He believes the hype comes from Sewell’s draft status, the Lions’ success, and media buzz .

. Lions fans and analysts quickly pushed back, noting Sewell’s dominance and age (23).

So what’s the issue?

According to Schwartz, it’s all about pass protection. While Sewell graded out with a 90.5+ in run blocking and gave up just one sack last season, his PFF pass-blocking grade was 74.1, which is solid, but not elite. Compare that to Philadelphia’s Lane Johnson, who posted an 88.1 in the same category, and it’s clear where Schwartz is drawing the line.

“I never hear from other OL guys that I’m wrong about Sewell,” he continued. “The people and places I like to put stock into are all agreeable that Sewell is very clearly the 2nd best RT. I think he gets a publicity boost because of his draft position, because of the Lions’ success, because of the way they win (physicality), because of his contract, because of the fun ways Ben Johnson used him.”

Translation: Sewell’s great, but the Lions’ rise might be inflating his reputation.

Detroit isn’t trying to hear it.

To Lions fans, Sewell is that dude. He’s 23, mauling defensive ends, tossing edge rushers like laundry, and setting the tone for an offense that put up the most points in the league last year. He’s also a key piece of Detroit’s identity: tough, physical, confident, and maybe even a little nasty in the best possible way.

Sure, he’s not a finished product in pass pro, but what 23-year-old lineman is? Especially one who’s already earned the respect of his peers, coaches, and media alike.

The Bottom Line

Mitchell Schwartz isn’t entirely wrong; Lane Johnson is still playing at a ridiculously high level, and Sewell’s pass-blocking could get sharper. But calling Penei overrated? That’s a stretch. He’s young, dominant, and only getting better. If anything, this just sounds like the kind of offseason chatter that keeps the good ones motivated, and if we’ve learned anything about Sewell, it’s that he feeds off stuff like this.