Penei Sewell Responds to Doubters Ahead of 2025 Season

Following the departure of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, some outside voices have started to question whether the Detroit Lions’ NFC North reign might be short-lived. But if you ask Penei Sewell, he couldn’t care less about what’s being said outside of Allen Park.

TL;DR

National analysts are questioning the Lions’ ability to sustain success after coordinator departures.

Penei Sewell isn’t buying into the noise , instead reinforcing the team’s internal focus.

, instead reinforcing the team’s internal focus. “We control our own destiny… We just put our head down and go to work.”

Sewell’s leadership is a big reason the Lions remain confident heading into 2025.

“We Control Our Own Destiny”

Speaking with reporters during OTAs, Sewell made it clear that the Lions aren’t interested in playing into anyone else’s narrative.

“At the end of the day, we control our own destiny and that’s how we operate around here,” Sewell said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “All that extra stuff, that’s up to you guys. We just put our head down and go to work.”

It’s classic Detroit grit. This team isn’t about headlines, social media chatter, or offseason rankings. The message from one of the Lions’ most important players is simple: keep building. Keep grinding. Let the rest take care of itself.

Penei Sewell Addresses Outside Questions, Internal Confidence

There’s no question this offseason brought change. Ben Johnson is now calling plays in Chicago. Aaron Glenn is running the Jets. Several assistants followed them out the door. And yes, the Lions face one of the toughest schedules in the NFL this year—including opening at Lambeau Field and taking on the Chiefs, Eagles, and Commanders.

But this team isn’t flinching.

“We just build and build upon what we want. Our goal is working toward our goal,” Sewell added. “Whatever’s been said out there, that’s up to y’all. But it’s time to go to work.”

You love to hear it.

This is exactly the kind of leadership Lions fans have come to expect from Sewell. At just 24 years old, he’s already a two-time All-Pro and the tone-setter for a team that believes last year was just the beginning.

The Bottom Line

Penei Sewell just reminded everyone what the Detroit Lions are all about. While the football world debates whether they can repeat as NFC North champs, Sewell and company are already back to work. And for a team with unfinished business, that’s exactly where their focus should be.