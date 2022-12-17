Detroit Lions Notes

Penei Sewell reveals one regret from big catch vs. Vikings [Video]

By W.G. Brady
1 Min Read
  • Penei Sewell had a HUGE catch vs. the Vikings
  • Sewell reveals his one regret

By now, you have almost certainly seen the big catch that Detroit Lions RT Penei Sewell had this past Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. The catch came late in the fourth quarter when offensive coordinator Ben Johson and head coach Dan Campbell dialed up what is certainly one of the plays of the year for the Lions. Sewell made the play and picked up a HUGE first down, but he does have one regret from the play.

What regret does Penei Sewell have from his big catch vs. Vikings?

During a recent interview with Brad Galli, Sewell revealed the one regret he has from his big catch against the Vikings.

As you will see in the interview below, when Galli asks Sewell where the ball is from his catch, Sewell says he has no idea, but that he wants it.

Penei Sewell

