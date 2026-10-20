A frightening situation unfolded Tuesday when the Pittsburgh Penguins’ team plane was forced to return to Salt Lake City shortly after takeoff because of a medical emergency involving 19-year-old forward Ben Kindel.

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The Penguins confirmed that Kindel experienced what the organization described as a “medical episode” shortly after the team departed Utah following Monday night’s game against the Mammoth. The plane immediately returned to Salt Lake City International Airport, where an ambulance was waiting to transport the young forward to a local hospital.

Fortunately, the team provided an encouraging update about Kindel’s condition following the incident.

Oct 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Ben Kindel (81) celebrates his power play goal with the Penguins bench against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Penguins Confirm Ben Kindel Was Taken to Hospital

According to the Penguins’ official announcement, team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas and other members of Pittsburgh’s medical staff were aboard the aircraft and immediately began attending to Kindel.

Upon landing, Kindel was transported by ambulance to the University of Utah Hospital for further evaluation. The Penguins confirmed that he was “conscious, alert and in stable condition.”

The organization also emphasized that protecting its players and their families remains its highest priority. Additional information will be released when appropriate, although the exact nature of Kindel’s medical episode has not been disclosed.

Kindel’s emergency happened while Pittsburgh was traveling home from a four-game Western Conference road trip that took the Penguins through Chicago, Colorado, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City. NHL.com reported that the 19-year-old, now in his second NHL season, was attended to on board before the plane landed.

Ben Kindel Among Pittsburgh’s Most Promising Young Players

Kindel, Pittsburgh’s first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, has quickly become an important part of the organization’s young core. The 19-year-old has recorded two goals and two assists through nine games this season after producing 17 goals and 18 assists during his rookie campaign.

The Penguins were coming off a 5-4 loss to Utah on Monday, a game in which Kindel played nearly 19 minutes. There had been no public indication following the contest that he would experience a medical emergency during the team’s trip home.

Red Wings Connections in Pittsburgh

Detroit hockey fans may recognize Pittsburgh from its recent connections to the Red Wings. As we previously reported, Detroit traded forward Elmer Söderblom to the Penguins earlier this year, while the two organizations also participated in Detroit’s 2026 prospect tournament.

What Comes Next for Ben Kindel and the Penguins

For now, Pittsburgh’s immediate concern is Kindel’s health rather than its upcoming schedule. The Penguins are scheduled to host the Florida Panthers on Thursday, but no update has been provided regarding Kindel’s availability.

The encouraging news is that Kindel was conscious, alert and stable following the frightening incident. The Penguins have not disclosed what caused the medical episode, and further updates will depend on his evaluation and the family’s privacy.